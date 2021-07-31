Erdogan suspects arsons in Turkey’s forests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not rule out that fires in the south of the country were caused by arsons.

"We are thoroughly investigating the causes of the fires. If there are traitors who are capable of burning their own homeland, they will suffer the most severe punishment," the head of state said, speaking at the crisis centre in Antalya.

Earlier, the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli noted that 88 forest fires that broke out in 30 Turkish provinces were taken under control in four days.