Three hotels evacuated in Bodrum amid forest fires
Due to the fire in the resort town of Bodrum, three five-star hotels have been evacuated.
DHA news agency reports that a fire started in the Icmeler quarter. The wind caused the fire to approach the residential area. The evacuation was carried out as a preventive measure since there is no immediate threat of fire in the hotels.
Earlier, the Turkish government announced that 88 forest fires were taken under control in 30 Turkish vilayets.
Vestnik Kavkaza
