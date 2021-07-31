Main » News

Three hotels evacuated in Bodrum amid forest fires

Due to the fire in the resort town of Bodrum, three five-star hotels have been evacuated.

DHA news agency reports that a fire started in the Icmeler quarter. The wind caused the fire to approach the residential area. The evacuation was carried out as a preventive measure since there is no immediate threat of fire in the hotels.

Earlier, the Turkish government announced that 88 forest fires were taken under control in 30 Turkish vilayets.

