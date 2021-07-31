Boris and Carrie Johnson expecting child

Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, are expecting their second child, as the prime minister’s wife revealed she had a miscarriage at the start of this year, The Guardian reports.

The couple, who married in secret at Westminster Cathedral in May, had their son, Wilfred, in April 2020.

According to the Guardian, Carrie Johnson announced that she is expecting their second child on her Instagram page, saying a miscarriage had left her “heartbroken”.