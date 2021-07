The Russian national team won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The gold medals were taken by female sabre fencers Olga Nikitina, Sofia Pozdnyakova and Sofia Velikaya, who defeated the French in the finals of the saber fencer team tournament.

Yulia Zykova won a silver medal in the 50-meter thrree-position rifle shooting. In the same discipline, Yulia Karimova won a bronze medal.