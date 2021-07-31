Georgia ready to help Turkey in extinguishing forest fires
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced his country's readiness to help Turkey cope with forest fires in resort towns.
"I express my sincere condolences to our friendly Turkey in connection with the casualties and damage caused by the fire. Georgia expresses solidarity to the government and people of Turkey in this difficult period. On behalf of the Georgian government, I express my readiness to provide assistance of any kind to neighbouring Turkey," he wrote on Facebook.
Vestnik Kavkaza
