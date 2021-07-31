Russian Consulate General announces number of evacuated tourists in Bodrum

Amid the growing threat of fire in the resort town of Bodrum, 100 Russian tourists were evacuated, RIA Novosti reports with a reference to the Consulate General of the Russian Federation.

Russian tourists in the region of Bodrum, where forest fires continue, are safe, the diplomatic service assured.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Turkey reported that 88 forest fires in 30 Turkish vilayets were taken under control. In total, since July 28, when the first fires started in Antalya, 6 people died, 410 more were injured.