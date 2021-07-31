New protests against compulsory vaccination take place in Rome

In Rome, at Piazza del Popolo, new protests are taking place against sanitary passes for access to various institutions. Several hundred people gathered for the demonstration.

Since July 22, when the Italian authorities announced the introduction of green passes, three protests have already taken place in the centre of Rome. The initiator of the protests is the 3V movement, which criticizes compulsory vaccination.

The protesters demand freedom of choice and criticize the imposition of sanitary measures. Some protesters walk with badges in the form of yellow six-pointed stars and posters depicting Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Nazi uniform, shouting "No to dictatorship".