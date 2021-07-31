Marmaris Municipality thanks Aliyev for help in extinguishing forest fire

The municipality of the Turkish city of Marmaris expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for sending a team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to extinguish forest fires in Turkish resort cities.

"The Azerbaijani military arrived in Marmaris to support us in extinguishing the fire. Thank you for your support," the Marmaris city administration wrote on Twitter.

Since July 28, forest fires have been raging in the southern cities of Turkey. They began in the resorts of Antalya, but later covered other regions of the republic. Today in Bodrum, guests of three hotels were evacuated. Among them there are 100 Russians.