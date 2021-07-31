"Find those who burn our forests": Erdogan announces arrest of forest arson suspect

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the arrest of a suspect in the forest arson in southern Turkey. Erdogan is currently in Antalya, in a crisis center.

"One person was detained in connection with the fire in Milas. It is our duty to find those who burn our forests," he said at a press conference in Marmaris.

Earlier, the Turkish president said that he did not rule out that forests were deliberately set on fire.