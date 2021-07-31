Main » News

Georgian national team wins five medals at Tokyo Olympics

On the 8th day of the Olympics, Georgia won the 5th medal. Weightlifter Anton Plesnoy became the champion. He won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 96 kg.

Georgian weightlifters traditionally perform successfully at the Olympic Games. In 2016, Lasha Talakhadze won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro, and Irakli Turmanidze won a bronze medal. Both athletes competed in the +105 kg weight category.

Now there are few doubts that Talakhadze will become the champion of the Tokyo Olympics  as well.

