Positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Nakhchivan shelled

On August 1, at about 03:45 am, units of the armed forces of Armenia from positions near the village of Arazdeyen in the Vedi region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from small arms of various calibers, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by return fire.

At present, the situation in the indicated direction is stable, the operational situation is controlled by the units of our troops," the ministry said.