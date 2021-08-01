UK reports another 26,144 coronavirus cases

Britain has reported another 26,144 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,856,528, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another 71 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 129,654. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, the British government are no longer considering making it compulsory for university students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend lectures in England, the BBC reported on Saturday.