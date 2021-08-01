Main » News

Turkey: Foreign tourists evacuated as wildfires threaten resorts

Tourists have been evacuated from beaches in south-western Turkey, where raging wildfires are now threatening hotels and homes, BBC reports 

Turkish Coastguard vessels - assisted by private boats and yachts - were deployed to bring holidaymakers to safety, according to local media.

In the city of Bodrum, three five-star hotels were reportedly evacuated.

The fires, which have been burning since Wednesday, have left six people dead.

