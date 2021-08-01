Turkey: Foreign tourists evacuated as wildfires threaten resorts
Tourists have been evacuated from beaches in south-western Turkey, where raging wildfires are now threatening hotels and homes, BBC reports
Turkish Coastguard vessels - assisted by private boats and yachts - were deployed to bring holidaymakers to safety, according to local media.
In the city of Bodrum, three five-star hotels were reportedly evacuated.
The fires, which have been burning since Wednesday, have left six people dead.
Vestnik Kavkaza
