Russia reports 22,804 new coronavirus cases in past day

New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,804 in the past 24 hours to 6,288,677, TASS reported citing he anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.36%, the latest figures show.

In particular, 1,911 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,658 in the Moscow Region, 535 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 520 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 486 in the Voronezh Region in the past day, the latest figures show.

Active coronavirus cases, i.e. patients currently undergoing their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia grew to a new high of 503,435 since January 26, the latest figures show.