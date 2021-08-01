President of the Journalism Faculty of Moscow State University Yasen Zasursky passed away

Today, at the age of 92, the president of the Faculty of Journalism of the Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU), Yasen Zasursky has passed away. This was reported by the press service of the faculty.

"Yes, a great man left us today," TASS quoted press service as saying.

Yasen Zasursky was born in Moscow in 1929, graduated from school as an external student, and in 1944, at the age of 14, he enrolled to the English faculty of the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages. In 1951 he finishes his Ph.D. thesis, then began his work at the Faculty of Journalism of Moscow State University. Since 1955, he headed the department of foreign journalism and literature, in 1965-2007 he became the dean, and in 2007 - the president of the faculty.