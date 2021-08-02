Russia wins 7 medals on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medal standings after Day 9 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, which kicked off on July 23.

The Russian team of athletes at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo won one gold, four silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

Tennis players Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev won Olympic gold beating their fellow citizens Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in the mixed doubles finals. The latter two won silver medals. Another silver went to Kirill Borodachev, Anton Borodachev, Vladislav Mylnikov and Timur Safin in the men’s foil fencing event. Two more silver medals were won by tennis player Karen Khachanov and gymnast Anastasia Ilyankova (women’s uneven bars event).

The bronze medals for the ROC Team was clinched by boxer Imam Khataev (men’s 81kg category) and Andrei Zamkovoy (men’s 69kg).

In all, 25 sets of medals were contested on Sunday.

Team ROC is fifth in the overall medal standings, with 12 gold, 19 silver, and 13 bronze medals. The medal standings are topped by China (23-13-13). It is followed by the United States (20-23-16), and Japan (17-5-9).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.