Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs hold phone talks

T telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on August 1, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on forest fires in Turkey, firefighting operations and ongoing rescue work.

Regarding the assistance sent to Turkey on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, the minister noted that, as always, Azerbaijan is next to fraternal Turkey. Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to provide any assistance in the future.

The diplomats also discussed other issues of mutual interest.