Erdogan speaks over phone with Georgian PM

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday held separate phone conversations with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Garibashvili discussed Turkey-Georgia relations and regional issues, the Turkish leader thanked the PM for expressing support over forest fires that have killed at least 8 people besides material and environmental damage.

He said Turkey-Georgia strategic partnership has become more meaningful, and that Turkey considers Georgia key to regional cooperation.

Erdogan emphasized that it is essential to act together, especially with regards to regional transportation and energy transmission lines.

He also expressed the desire to revive the Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan tripartite mechanism, Anadolu Agency reported.