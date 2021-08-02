Another group of Azerbaijani firefighters arrive in Turkey to fight forest fires

Another group of the fire and rescue unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent in accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent their further spread, arrived in the brotherhood country, according to the ministry.

The group has already entered the territory of Turkey and is currently moving towards the area where the fires occurred.

The fire and rescue team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations at the border, along with officials, were also met by local residents.