Georgia reports 1,655 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,655 new cases of coronavirus, 2,286 recoveries and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours.

20,661 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 10,041 of the 20,661 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,620 were PCR tests.

The country has had 423,843 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.08% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 386,998 of the 423,843 patients have recovered, while 5,876 have died from the virus.

Currently 30,943 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 6,082 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,214 of the 6,082 patients are in critical condition. 243 of the 1,214 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 22,171 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,830,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 506,780 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.