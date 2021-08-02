Russian shooter wins 2020 Olympic silver in men’s 50m rifle three positions event

Russian shooter Sergei Kamensky won silver on Monday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s 50-meter rifle three positions competition with the final result of 464.2 points.

The gold went to Changhong Zhang of China, who scored 466 points and set a new World Record. Serbia’s Milenko Sebic grabbed the bronze with the result of 448.2 points.

This is Kamensky’s second bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he previously grabbed the bronze medal in 10m air rifle mixed team competition in pair with Yulia Karimova.

Kamensky, 33, is the silver medal winner of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He also packs two gold medals of the 2018 World Championship, two gold medals of the 2019 European Games and seven gold medals of the European championships.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 12 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.