Russian team takes Olympic bronze in women’s cycling track team sprint event

Russian track cycling racers Anastasia Voinova and Daria Shmelyova won bronze on Monday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in women’s team sprint competition.

In the race for the bronze, the duo of Russian cyclists clocked the distance in 32.252 seconds, while their opponents from the Netherlands, Laurine van Riessen and Shanne Braspennincx, showed the result of 32.504 seconds.

The gold went to China’s Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong, who clocked the track in 31.895 seconds, while the silver was grabbed by Germany’s Lea Sophie Friedrich and Emma Hinze (31.980 seconds).

Voinova, 28, and Shmelyova, 27, are the silver medal winners of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in women’s track cycling team sprint competition.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 12 gold, 20 silver, and 15 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.