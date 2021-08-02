Export ban on some petrol types proposed in russia

Russia's energy ministry has proposed banning exports of petrol, the ministry's press service reported on Monday citing Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

According to the sources, the ministry has proposed banning exports of the 92-octane and 95-octane types of petrol for three months, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said on Friday that it had filed a proposal for the government to start the procedure for a ban on gasoline exports.