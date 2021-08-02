Armenia’s artistic gymnast wins bronze at Tokyo Olympic Games

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan has won bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games artistic gymnastics scoring 14.733 in the men’s vault final.

Jeahwah Shin of South Korea has won gold with 14.783 and Denis Abliazin of the Russian Olympic Committee has won silver with 14.783.

In another news from Tokyo, Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan has made it to the final of the men’s 97 kg event after defeating Mohammad Hadi Saravi of Iran in the semi-final. He will now fight for Olympic gold versus Russia’s Musa Yevloyev in the final, scheduled to take place on August 3..

Artur Aleksanyan is Rio Olympic Champion, three-time world and five-time European champion.