New poll released in run up to municipal elections in Georgia

The International Republican Institute (IRI) has released the results of a nationwide poll which revealed that 75% of Georgians are very likely to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.

25% of the voters who are not likely to participate in the local elections say that they ‘do not have confidence in the electoral process.’

The ruling Georgian Dream party is supported by 26 % of voters, while the biggest opposition United National Movement (UNM) party is supported by 14%, the third place in the ranking was taken by recently formed opposition party For Georgia which is lead by former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia with nine per cent.

IRI’s polls say that 30% of Georgians would not vote for the opposition UNM under any circumstances while 24% of interviewees won’t vote for the ruling Georgian Dream party.

14% of Georgians believe that the upcoming municipal elections definitely won’t be free and fair, while 13% of them think the opposite.

The poll also said that 29% of Georgians support opposition parties’ demands for snap parliamentary elections, while 27% of voters are against it, Agenda.ge reported.

The poll was conducted in June 2021 prior to the start of campaign season for the October 2021 municipal elections. 1,500 Georgian citizens aged 18 or older were interviewed in the framework of the poll.