Daily COVID_19 cases hit 4,827 in Georgia

Georgia has reported 4,827 new cases of coronavirus earlier today, which is a record high figure since January 2021.

43,932 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 15,258 of the 43,932 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 28,674 were PCR tests.

1,895 individuals have recovered and 34 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 428,670 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.41 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.388,893 of the 428,670 patients have recovered, while 5,910 have died from the virus.

Currently 33,841 individuals remain infected with Covid-19. 6,045 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,227 of the 6,045 patients are in critical condition. 257 of the 1,227 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 24,246 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,877,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 523,446 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far.