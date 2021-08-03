Kazakhstan reports over 7,480 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan’s medical workers confirmed 7,481 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 595,433, the interagency commission for preventing the COVID-19 spread said.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 fatalities have reached 6,153, rising by 110 in the past 24 hours.

On August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry changed its method for counting coronavirus cases. In addition to confirmed infections, the data now includes patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested negative for the coronavirus but have symptoms similar to COVID-19.