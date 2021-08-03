Russians injured in road traffic accident in Turkey undergo surgery

Three Russian citizens injured in a road traffic accident in Turkey have undergone surgery and are currently under supervision. About 10 more Russians are expected to be discharged on Tuesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has told reporters.

"To date, according to the Turkish Health Ministry, three patients have undergone surgery, [they] are under intensive supervision. About 10 people are expected to be discharged today," he said.

Nine more people are still undergoing treatment in Turkey’s hospitals, Murashko added. "Unfortunately, three people could not be saved yesterday, they were pronounced dead, and all measures are being taken to repatriate their bodies. Together with the governor, we are dealing with the medical care and assistance to relatives," TASS cited the minister as saying.

On Monday, a road traffic accident involving a bus that was carrying 22 Russian tourists occurred in an area close to the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s Antalya province. There were nine children in the group. The Intourist travel agency said that all of them were from the Samara Region. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control, after which the vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, when it then overturned.