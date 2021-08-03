Russia reports over 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 22,010 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 6,334,195, a new low since June 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.35%.

Moscow confirmed 1,952 new coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,910 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,540 in the Moscow Region, 547 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 519 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 481 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, as many as 513,524 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,952 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,330 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,513,892.

The Russian capital reported fewer than 2,000 infections for the first time since April 28. The relative growth rate stands at 0.13%.

Moscow recorded 71 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours (compared to 75 deaths confirmed a day earlier), which is the lowest number since June 15. So far, 25,850 people have died, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 3,759 reaching 1,370,145. Currently, 117,897 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

In the past 24 hours, 788 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 785 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 160,925.

The relative lethality remained at 2.54%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 55 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 33 - in the Krasnodar Region, 29 - in Moscow and Perm Regions, and 28 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 18,963 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,659,746.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 89.4% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg reported 1,923 daily recoveries, the Moscow Region - 1,772, the Krasnoyarsk Region - 525, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 486 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 453.