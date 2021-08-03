EU recognizes Sputnik V certificates issued by San Marino

The European Commission has moved to recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in San Marino, where Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is widely used.

According to the commission’s statement, the decision was made on August 2.

"The Commission has adopted decisions ensuring that COVID-19 certificates issued by the Vatican City State and San Marino will be considered equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate," the statement reads. "In practice, holders of these certificates will be able to use these certificates under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate," the commission added.

"I am pleased to see that more countries are implementing a system based on the EU Digital COVID Certificate. We are taking active steps to recognise certificates issued by other third countries. However, they must be interoperable with the EU framework and allow for the verification of their authenticity, validity and integrity," EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said.

San Marino received the first Sputnik V batches in February 2021. Most residents of the city state have received two doses of the Russian vaccine, still not authorized in the EU.