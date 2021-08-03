Belarus invites Kazakhstan to take part in Zapad-2021 exercise

Belarus has invited Kazakhstan to participate in the joint exercise with Russia Zapad-2021, due in September, the Defense Ministry's press service said after a meeting between Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Defense Minister, chief of the General Staff Murat Bektanov.

"During the meeting, Lieutenant-General Viktor Khrenin noted the unanimity of views regarding the challenges and threats in the East European and Central Asian regions of collective security and spoke highly of the level of military cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belarus. He invited Kazakhstan's contingent to participate in the Zapad-2021 exercise," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

He recalled that at a meeting of Kazakhstan's first deputy defense minister with Belarus's First Deputy Defense Minister chief of the General Staff Viktor Gulevich ways were explored of stepping up military cooperation in the fields of mutual interest.

"Special attention was paid to increasing the number and improving the quality of joint combat training events, expanding the range of training specialties available for Kazakh specialists at Belarusian military academies and the need for exchanging experience in the patriotic upbringing of youth," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

Currently, a delegation of Kazakhstan's armed forces is in Belarus on an official visit. It is due to visit some military units and a military academy.

The joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021 will be held at training sites in Belarus and Russia on September 10-16.