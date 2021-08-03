Russian gymnast takes 2020Olympics bronze in men’s horizontal bar event

Russian gymnast Nikita Nagorny won the bronze of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s horizontal bar competition having performed to the result of 14.533 points.

The gold was grabbed by Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto (15.066 points) and the silver went to Tin Srbic of Croatia (14.900 points).

This is a third medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 24-year-old Russian gymnast. Nagorny previously won the gold in men’s all-around team event and the bronze in men’s all-around individual event.

He is also the silver medal winner of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in men’s all-around team event, three-time world champion and eight-time winner of the European championships.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 12 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 6th in the overall medals count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.