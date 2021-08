Armenia’s Central Bank said today its Executive Board has raised the key refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage points, setting it at 7%.

It said also that the Lombard repo rate provided by the Central Bank is 8.5%, and the rate on funds attracted by the Central Bank from other banks is 5.5%.

The Central Bank had already upped the refinancing rate on June 15, 2021, increasing it by 0.5 percentage points to 6.5%.