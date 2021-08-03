Russian wrestler wins Olympics gold in men’s Greco-Roman under-97kg event

Russian wrestler Musa Yevloyev won gold on Tuesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s Greco-Roman under-97 kilograms weight category competition.

In the clash for the Olympic gold on Tuesday, Yevloyev defeated Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia with the final score of 5-1.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 13 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count.