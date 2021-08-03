Georgian President confirms October 2 for local self-government elections

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has confirmed October 2 as the date of local self-government elections of Georgia.

Several hours before Zurabishvili confirmed the election date, the Georgian parliament elected Giorgi Kalandarishvili as the new chair of the Central Election Commission for a six-month term on August 3, Agenda.ge reported.

On July 28, the ruling Georgian Dream party annulled its signatory status to the April 19 EU-mediated agreement which resolved a six-month political crisis in the country following the 2020 parliamentary elections and proposed large-scale electoral and judiciary reforms.

Head of the ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze said that the agreement ‘had completed its mission’ and accused opposition parties of non-fulfilment of the agreement.

Kobakhidze also said holding the October 2 municipal elections under the EU-mediated agreement while opposition parties refuse to sign it would be ‘harmful to Georgia’s interests’.

Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the ruling party is ready to ‘show goodwill’ and accept the conduct of repeat parliamentary elections even if they receive 53 per cent of total votes in the municipal elections, instead of 43% as was proposed in the EU-mediated agreement.