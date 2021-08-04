Blinken and Ghani call for quickened pace in Afghan peace talks

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S.' "enduring" commitment to the Afghan government on Tuesday as the Taliban (the terrorist group banned in Russia) presses its offensive against security forces ahead of a complete withdrawal of American troops.

During a bilateral telephone call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the leaders "condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks, which show little regard for human life and human rights, and deplored the loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken and Ghani "emphasized the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partner," he said.

"Secretary Blinken and President Ghani pledged to remain in close contact going forward," added Price.