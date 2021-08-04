Russia takes one gold and one bronze on Day 11 of Olympics in Tokyo

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medals standings after Day 11 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won one gold and one bronze with 24 sets of Olympic medals available up for grabs on Tuesday.

Russian wrestler Musa Yevloyev won gold in men’s Greco-Roman under-97 kilograms weight category competition. In the clash for the Olympic gold Yevloyev defeated Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia with the final score of 5-1.

Team ROC gymnast Nikita Nagorny won the bronze in men’s horizontal bar competition having performed to the result of 14.533 points. The gold was grabbed by Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto (15.066 points) and the silver went to Tin Srbic of Croatia (14.900 points).

This was a third medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the 24-year-old Russian gymnast. Nagorny previously won the gold in men’s all-around team event and the bronze in men’s all-around individual event.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 13 gold, 21 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count following China in the top place boasting 32 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze medals; the United States in the 2nd place (24-28-21); Japan in the 3rd place (19-6-11) and Australia in the 4th place (14-4-15).

Seventeen sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 12 (August 4) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.