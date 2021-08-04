Russian and Chinese diplomats state similarity of positions on Middle East settlement

Russian foreign ministry special envoy for the Middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov and China’s special envoy on the Middle East issue Zhai Jun reiterated that their country’s approaches to the Middle East settlement are very close, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides agreed that Russia and China have similar views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis. They reiterated the importance of building up international assistance in the interests of improving the humanitarian situation on the Palestinian territories. In this context, they noted the necessity of creating favorable conditions for the resumption of a direct negotiating process between the parties, which will make it possible to avoid recurrences of military confrontation and stabilize the regional situation in general," the ministry said.

The two diplomats agreed to continue close coordination of efforts on the Middle East track, the ministry added.