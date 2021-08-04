Turkey's coronavirus cases jump to nearly 25,000

The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey jumped to nearly 25,000 on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest level in almost three months, and the health minister urged Turks to get vaccinated against the virus.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 also rose to 126, the most fatalities since June 1, as the country battles another wave of the virus which has spread since authorities relaxed pandemic-related restrictions.

The number of new cases hit 24,832 on Tuesday, up from 22,898 the day before, Reuters reported.

"If we follow the rules of combating the epidemic and get our vaccinations, we will take action to end the epidemic," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet accompanying the daily data.

Two-thirds of Turkish adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while slightly less than half have received two or more doses.