Military bus explodes in Damascus

A bus carrying Syrian servicemen exploded on Wednesday in Damascus near the entrance to the Masaken al-Haras military residences.

According to the SANA news agency, the explosion resulted in some casualties.

On the photo posted on the agency’s website, black smoke is seen at the site of the explosion.

The last similar incident occurred in the Syrian capital on June 27, 2019 on the Mezzeh highway in the western part of the city. According to the police directorate, a woman and a girl were wounded and taken to a hospital. An explosive device had been placed in a parked vehicle.