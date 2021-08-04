15 Russians released from hospitals after road accident in Turkey

Fifteen Russian nationals who were injured in a traffic accident in Turkey have been released from hospitals, five more are still in hospital, the Russian health ministry said on Tuesday.

"By now, fifteen people hurt in the traffic accident in the city of Manavgat in Turkey’s Antalya have been released from hospitals. Five more people are still in hospitals. They are in a serious condition. Three have been operated. The patients are under medical supervision. Russia’s health ministry is monitoring the situation with the Russian nationals treated in hospitals," TASS cited the statement as saying.

A road accident involving a bus that was carrying 22 Russian tourists occurred on Monday in an area close to the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s Antalya province. There were nine children in the group. The Intourist travel agency said that all of them were from Russia’s Samara Region. According to preliminary reports, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, and overturned. Three people died.