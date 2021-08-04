Rockets strike Israel from Lebanon

Two rockets launched from Lebanon struck Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, adding that it fired artillery into Lebanese territory in response to the attack.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were no casualties on the Israeli side of the frontier. It posted a photograph on Twitter showing smoke rising from a field.

Sirens warning of a rocket attack sounded in several Israeli communities, including the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the Lebanese border.

In a statement, the military said three rockets were launched from Lebanon, with one falling short of the Israeli border and the others striking inside Israel. Witnesses in Lebanon also reported that several rockets were fired at Israel.

“In response, (Israeli) artillery forces attacked Lebanese territory,” Reuters cited the military as saying.

The border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets.

But small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, and two rockets were launched at Israel on July 20, causing no damage or injuries. Israel responded to that incident with artillery fire