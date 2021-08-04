Georgia reports 4,233 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,233 new cases of coronavirus earlier today. Currently 36,102 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

45,229 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 26,469 of the 45,229 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,760 were PCR tests. 1,934 individuals have recovered and 38 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 432,903 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.65% of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 390,827 of the 432,903 patients have recovered, while 5,948 have died from the virus.

6,200 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,240 of the 6,200 patients are in critical condition. 261 of the 1,240 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 26,931 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 6,900,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 542,639 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far.