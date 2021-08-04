Russia reports over 22,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 22,589 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,356,784, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the number of cases grew by 0.36%.

Moscow registered 2,505 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,906 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 1,517 in the Moscow Region, 544 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 511 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 478 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, as many as 515,227 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,502 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,952 infections confirmed a day earlier, reaching 1,516,394.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.17%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow’s COVID-19 fatalities grew by 76 compared to 71 deaths recorded a day earlier, reaching 25,926.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 4,302 to 1,374,447. Currently, 116,021 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 790 compared to 788 the day before. In all, 161,715 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.54%.

Over the past 24 hours, 54 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 32 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 29 - in the Perm Region and 28 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow Regions each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 20,096 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,679,842.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.35% of the total number of infections.

St. Petersburg reported 1,971 daily recoveries, the Moscow Region - 1,436, the Krasnoyarsk Region - 515, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 494 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 467.