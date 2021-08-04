Zurabishvili criticizes Georgian Dream for breaking deal with opposition

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili commented on the agreement, mediated by European Council President Charles Michel between the Georgian Dream government and the opposition to end a six-month political stalemate in the country.

"I believe that the process behind [the April 19] document, the goals that this document pursues and the principles on which this document is based on are not exhaustive and represent the path that this country must go through and that I support," Zurabishvili said in an address she released on Tuesday..

"I personally take some responsibility and I am even proud to have supported the involvement of the EU at a time when the political crisis in the country was at a standstill. However, I cannot take responsibility for certain elements of the document that were agreed between parties, nor on their “annulment”.

"However, today the post-facto ‘discovery’ that it turns out we gave up something that was unacceptable and that might harm the country is incomprehensible. In my experience, red lines are crossed before signing. I believe that the process behind this document, the goals that this document pursues and the principles on which this document is based on are not exhaustive and represent the path that this country must go through and that I support," Agenda.ge cited the President of Georgia as saying.

The April 19 Agreement is a "real bridge between us and Europe", Zurabishvili underscored in her speech, adding she had told members of the ruling party that the deal should be "understood, valued, used and taken care of". The comments come in the wake of the ruling party Georgian Dream's decision to unilaterally leave the agreement.