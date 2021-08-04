U.S. may sale Javelin anti-tank missiles to Georgia

The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of the country’s anti-tank Javelin missiles and command launch units to Georgia.

Now it is up to the Congress to confirm the sale of 82 missiles and 46 command launch units to Georgia for $30 million.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has already notified Congress about the decision and said that the proposed sale is in the interests of U.S. foreign policy and national security.

The agency stated that Georgia is a ‘strategic partner which is making a crucial contribution to regional stability and security’, and that the Javelin system ‘will help it maintain its long-term defense capabilities and sovereignty and territorial integrity.’

The agency reported that the sale of Javelins to Georgia ‘will not change the main military balance in the region.’

This is the second time Georgia requested the purchase of Javelins.

The country received the first wave of Javelins and common launch units worth $75 million back in April 2018.