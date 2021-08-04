Russian doctor: vacination helps to block coronavirus mutations

Mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection is one of ways to prevent mutations of the virus from spreading, said chief doctor of Moscow’s Kommunarka COVID-19 hospital, Denis Protsenko.

"Modern vaccines do not become useless when new strains emerge. On the contrary, vaccination is one of the ways to prevent mutations from spreading," Protsenko said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Tuesday.

According to the chief doctor, the number of patients undergoing treatment in the Kommunarka hospital has started to decline.

"As of this morning, we have 782 patients. But there is something alarming about it: out of those 782 patients, 250 are in intensive care. Over 110 patients are on lung ventilation, five young patients require extracorporeal membrane oxygenation," TASS cited him as saying.

In his words, 68% of the hospital’s personnel have been vaccinated against COVID-19.