Russia wins Olympic gold in artistic swimming duet free routine

Russian synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina won gold on Wednesday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in artistic swimming duet free routine.

The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes and the bronze was grabbed by the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 14 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals.