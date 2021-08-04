Glasses stolen from Mahatma Gandhi monument in Tbilisi

Someone has stolen glasses from the Mahatma Gandhi monument in the Varketili district of Tbilisi, Mayor Kakha Kaladze said today.

The monument of Indian political and spiritual leader was presented to the public on July 10, 2021 during the historic visit of Indian foreign minister and coincided with the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

"It is a very regrettable incident,” Kaladze said, noting that there have been other cases of vandalism in the capital, ’mostly committed by adults.’

Kaladze said that "it is much more regrettable that sometimes people are indifferent to aggressive and vandalistic actions of adults," Agenda.ge reported.