European Commission approves Novavax coronavirus vaccine deal

The EU has approved a deal with Novavax to secure up to 200 million doses of the company's protein-based coronavirus vaccine after more than half a year of talks, the Commission announced today.

EU countries will secure 100 million doses and have the option to purchase another 100 million doses through 2023.

The EU announced it had completed "exploratory talks" with the company back in December 2020, but the deal was held up over issues securing a delivery schedule and establishing the U.S. company's European supply chain.

The Commission wrote today that the vaccines will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021 and in 2022. Countries can also donate or sell the vaccines to other countries.